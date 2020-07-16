ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 20%

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) shares traded down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.08, 18,372 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 982,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.