ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.69 and last traded at $110.29, approximately 3,888,179 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,844,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,584,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 943.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,925 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

