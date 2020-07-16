KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Trading Down 6.9%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.72, 356,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,753,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOV. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

