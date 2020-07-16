Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 375,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,460,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
