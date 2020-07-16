Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31, 139,998 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,206,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 266.76% and a negative net margin of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Phunware Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,757.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,420.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phunware by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 103.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

