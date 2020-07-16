Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Up 0.7%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.07, 36,749 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $51,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

