Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 7.7%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.60, 529,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 230,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Future Fintech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

