Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 14%

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s stock price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 257,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 275,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Predator Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Predator Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.