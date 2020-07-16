49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) were down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 441,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 170,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About 49 North Resources (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

