Medifocus (CVE:MFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Medifocus Inc. (CVE:MFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 77153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $925,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Medifocus (CVE:MFS)

Medifocus Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

