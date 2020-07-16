Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 64000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

