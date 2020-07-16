Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.70

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Manitex Capital Company Profile (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.