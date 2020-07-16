Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.17

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 164448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

