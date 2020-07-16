International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 192000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

About International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

