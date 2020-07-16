Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

