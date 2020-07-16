BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.25

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.25 and last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 1131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million and a P/E ratio of 34.60.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

