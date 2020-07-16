Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 766476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genius Brands International Stock Price Down 1.3%
Genius Brands International Stock Price Down 1.3%
Phunware Shares Up 0.8%
Phunware Shares Up 0.8%
Sutter Rock Capital Trading Up 0.7%
Sutter Rock Capital Trading Up 0.7%
Future Fintech Group Shares Up 7.7%
Future Fintech Group Shares Up 7.7%
Golden Predator Mining Shares Down 14%
Golden Predator Mining Shares Down 14%
49 North Resources Trading Down 18.8%
49 North Resources Trading Down 18.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report