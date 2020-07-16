Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 982045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

