Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.50

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 281,250 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

