Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 12049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genius Brands International Stock Price Down 1.3%
Genius Brands International Stock Price Down 1.3%
Phunware Shares Up 0.8%
Phunware Shares Up 0.8%
Sutter Rock Capital Trading Up 0.7%
Sutter Rock Capital Trading Up 0.7%
Future Fintech Group Shares Up 7.7%
Future Fintech Group Shares Up 7.7%
Golden Predator Mining Shares Down 14%
Golden Predator Mining Shares Down 14%
49 North Resources Trading Down 18.8%
49 North Resources Trading Down 18.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report