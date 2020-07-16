Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 12049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

