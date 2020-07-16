Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $613.20

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $613.20 and last traded at $607.33, with a volume of 5252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $589.64.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.07.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.26.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,266 shares of company stock valued at $49,849,350. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.