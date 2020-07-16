Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.45, 144,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 28,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.22.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

