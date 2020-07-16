Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Down 15.8%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF)’s share price fell 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 119,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 876% from the average session volume of 12,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

