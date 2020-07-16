Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter 2020 earnings release. Driven by regulatory changes and rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Rise in investment commitments will likely continue to support revenues. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continuously rising expenses (mainly resulting from its expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term to some extent. The company's higher debt levels make us apprehensive and might hamper financials.”

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

