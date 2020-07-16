BidaskClub Upgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Buy

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $254,141. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.