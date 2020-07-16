BidaskClub Upgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to “Sell”

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

