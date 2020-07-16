Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock worth $2,587,688. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 378,556 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

