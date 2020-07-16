Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to “Buy”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 694,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

