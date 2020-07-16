Timothy F. Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. CL King upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.