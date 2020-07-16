Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 16,738 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 16,738 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $496,449.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alkermes Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Alkermes Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics to “Buy”
Sue Gove Purchases 34,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Stock
Sue Gove Purchases 34,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Stock
Timothy F. Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited Stock
Timothy F. Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited Stock
Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 16,738 Shares of Veracyte Inc Stock
Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 16,738 Shares of Veracyte Inc Stock
Forma Therapeutics Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.00
Forma Therapeutics Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report