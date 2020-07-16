Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 16,738 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 16,738 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $496,449.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

