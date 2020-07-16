Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 11348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

A number of research firms have commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

