R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.17, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

