Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Jul 16th, 2020

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

