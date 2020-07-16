Raymond James Trims Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Target Price to $15.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of HST opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

