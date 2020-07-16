Steven P. Cugine Sells 20,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

