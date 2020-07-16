Steven P. Cugine Sells 20,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.