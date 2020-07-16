Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,325,100.00.
- On Monday, May 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00.
Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $289.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
