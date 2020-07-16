Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,325,100.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00.

Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $289.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

