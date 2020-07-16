Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAXN. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

AAXN stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,088.00 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $45,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 248,267 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

