Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $409.26 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

