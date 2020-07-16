Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,996 ($110.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,468.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,844.07. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

