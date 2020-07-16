Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) to Hold

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Blue Apron stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 9,910 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $108,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 129,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,697. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blue Apron by 1,472.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

