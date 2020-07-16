AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of AME stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

