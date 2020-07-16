Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

