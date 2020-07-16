Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
