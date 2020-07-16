Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

