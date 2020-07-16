Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $3.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 50.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

NYSE:ACH opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.