HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s current price.

NAK has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

NAK opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

