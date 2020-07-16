Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

In related news, Director David Allan Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

