China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on China Metro Rural in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,216.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About China Metro Rural

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

