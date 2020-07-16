Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDYPY. HSBC upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

