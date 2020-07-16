Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Sell

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $613,707.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

