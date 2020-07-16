Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 360,000 Shares of Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Stock

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $3,916,800.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TDAC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Trident Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $143.80 million, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of -0.05.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

